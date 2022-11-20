FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Issued By HC Wainwright

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($3.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.60). The consensus estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
