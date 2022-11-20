FY2022 Earnings Forecast for IPG Photonics Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $91.22 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $176.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409,599 shares in the company, valued at $653,082,055.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

