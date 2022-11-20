FY2022 Earnings Forecast for IPG Photonics Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at IPG Photonics
In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409,599 shares in the company, valued at $653,082,055.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.