FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.71). The consensus estimate for Motus GI’s current full-year earnings is ($6.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Motus GI Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Motus GI

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.