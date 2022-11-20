FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.71). The consensus estimate for Motus GI’s current full-year earnings is ($6.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
