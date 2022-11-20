FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akerna Corp. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akerna in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($3.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akerna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akerna’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

KERN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Akerna has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,966 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 342.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 111.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

