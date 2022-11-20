FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akerna Corp. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akerna in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($3.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akerna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akerna’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.
KERN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Akerna has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
