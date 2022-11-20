FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lowered by B. Riley

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Stephens lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,861 shares of company stock valued at $930,969. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

