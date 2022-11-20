FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

BLRX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.