FY2022 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.