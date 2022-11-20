FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 4.7 %

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 449.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 85,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 117.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 114,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.