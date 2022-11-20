FY2022 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Cut by Analyst

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXE. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.90 million and a P/E ratio of 82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.08. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.47 and a 12 month high of C$8.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

