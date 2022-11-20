FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

FBIO opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 851,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 640.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 658,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,625,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

