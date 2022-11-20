FY2022 EPS Estimates for GAN Limited Lifted by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for GAN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for GAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

GAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.40. GAN has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 35,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

