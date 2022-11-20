FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harrow Health, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Harrow Health by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Harrow Health by 360.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 104,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.