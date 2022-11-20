FY2022 EPS Estimates for NexImmune, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexImmune in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.74). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexImmune’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEXI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $0.45 on Friday. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,742,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexImmune by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

