FY2022 EPS Estimates for Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Increased by K LIU &

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at K LIU & increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Peraso in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.15. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

