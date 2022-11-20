FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. Raised by Analyst (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shawcor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shawcor Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

TSE SCL opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.21. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$836.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.