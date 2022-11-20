FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 339.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $354,208 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

