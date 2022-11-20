FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Increased by Analyst

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stryve Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 28.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SNAX opened at $0.64 on Friday. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,659.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 40,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,659.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson bought 75,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 165,000 shares of company stock worth $109,050. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth $717,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.