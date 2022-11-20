FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

