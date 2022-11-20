FY2022 EPS Estimates for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.18 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.