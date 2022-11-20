FY2022 EPS Estimates for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.18 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 126,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

