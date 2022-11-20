FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Increased by Zacks Research

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.81. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZBH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

NYSE ZBH opened at $114.09 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

