Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $460,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

