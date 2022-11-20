GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GAN to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

GAN Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of GAN stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.40. GAN has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GAN by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in GAN by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in GAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

