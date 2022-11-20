Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $1.09 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

