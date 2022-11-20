Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter.
Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $1.09 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
