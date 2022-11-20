GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.85. GAP shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 139,728 shares.

The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.