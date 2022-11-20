GDS (GDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of GDS opened at $14.46 on Friday. GDS has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in GDS by 56.9% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 594,881 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in GDS by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 708,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GDS by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.