GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 56.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Cintas Trading Up 1.4 %

Cintas stock opened at $449.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.21. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.