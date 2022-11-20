Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

