Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
