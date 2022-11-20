Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

