Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.