Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Price Performance

GOGO opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

About Gogo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

See Also

