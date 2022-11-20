Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Gogo Price Performance
GOGO opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
