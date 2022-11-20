GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 3,000,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,354.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

GoHealth Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in GoHealth by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 457,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

