Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.1 %

GBDC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.