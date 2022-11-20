Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
GBDC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.
Several research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
