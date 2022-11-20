GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $6.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.