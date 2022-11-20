Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPM opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

