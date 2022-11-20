Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,233 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.