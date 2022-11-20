Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.20 ($11.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €10.52 ($10.85) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($20.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.71.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

