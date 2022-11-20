Green Thumb Industries’ (GTII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.