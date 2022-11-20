GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
GreenPower Motor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.