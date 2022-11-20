GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.