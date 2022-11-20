Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GCMG stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.23.
Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile
GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.