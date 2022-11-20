Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading

