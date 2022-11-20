Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.0 %

HAL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

