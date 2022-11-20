Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,973 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,898.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.