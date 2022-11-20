Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €46.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($47.42) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €32.00 ($32.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.35) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.21.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

