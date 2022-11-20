HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bio-Path in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bio-Path’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BPTH opened at $1.48 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

