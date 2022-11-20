HC Wainwright Comments on American Resources Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
American Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
AREC stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.31.
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
