HC Wainwright Increases ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $20.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

