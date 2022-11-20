HC Wainwright Increases ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $20.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.
ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of IMGN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
