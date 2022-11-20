HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

