Head-To-Head Comparison: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and IZEA Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million 0.68 -$7.60 million ($0.09) -3.78 IZEA Worldwide $30.02 million 1.29 -$3.14 million ($0.04) -15.53

IZEA Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inuvo. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inuvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inuvo has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.3% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -13.28% -35.24% -25.11% IZEA Worldwide -7.60% -4.72% -3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inuvo and IZEA Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Inuvo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About IZEA Worldwide

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.