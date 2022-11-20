Head-To-Head Survey: MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MingZhu Logistics and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 1 19 0 2.95

Volatility & Risk

XPO Logistics has a consensus price target of $73.82, indicating a potential upside of 98.70%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and XPO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 2.66 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A XPO Logistics $12.81 billion 0.33 $336.00 million $7.62 4.88

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 6.73% 43.47% 7.70%

Summary

XPO Logistics beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

