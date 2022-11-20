Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $24,015,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $23,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 350.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 219,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $4,031,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

WFRD opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

