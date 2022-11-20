Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,720 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $283,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of KR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

